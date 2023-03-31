The Michigan City Police Department is investigating after a home and three vehicles were struck by bullets Wednesday.

At around 10:04 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Hayes Avenue in reference to gunshots being fired.

The initial investigation determined numerous gunshots had been fired from a vehicle that had been traveling on Hayes Avenue. An occupied home and three vehicles were struck by bullets.

Police say there were no injuries to any of the people inside the home.

The crime scene was processed and multiple evidentiary items were collected.

The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.

The case was assigned to Sgt. Lendell Hood of the Investigative Division. The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Sgt. Hood at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1074 or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com. MCPD would also reminds the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.