News release by Purdue University Northwest:
HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) recently honored several standout students, faculty and staff members, nominated by their peers, for their exemplary accomplishments. Awards were presented during PNW’s seventh annual Founders Day celebration, hosted on the Westville campus.
PNW’s Founders Day event celebrates the anniversary of the university’s founding and its mission as a metropolitan university to provide transformational and impactful change for Northwest Indiana. In doing so, the event also recognizes a new set of nominees each year who have advanced PNW’s mission through academics, scholarship, and service to the campus community and Northwest Indiana.
During Founders Day, PNW honors select employees for their years of service and the recipients for outstanding faculty, staff and student awards.
Four PNW faculty members were honored with outstanding faculty awards in the areas of teaching, scholarship and engagement. They are as follows:
Outstanding Faculty Awards
Afshin Zahraee, assistant professor of Construction Engineering & Management Technology — Teaching
John Durocher, Nils K. Nelson associate professor of Integrative Human Health — Scholarship
David Feikes, professor of Mathematics, and Kim Scipes, professor emeritus of Sociology — Engagement
PNW staff members who received awards in each of the following categories are as follows:
Outstanding Administrative Leadership Award
Joy Colwell, director of Graduate Studies
Matthew Wells, associate vice chancellor for External Engagement and Development
Julie Wiejak, executive director of Undergraduate Admissions
Outstanding Management & Administrative Professional Award
Matt Dudzik, assistant athletic director for Facilities and Recreational Sports
Steven Taylor, Grounds and Landscape Manager
Outstanding Clerical Staff Award
Susan Delatorre, administrative assistant, department of Chemistry and Physics
JoEllen Sanders, administrative assistant, department of Psychology
Outstanding Service Staff Award
Eric Popa, lead groundskeeper
Jeffrey Williams, service worker
Two PNW students received awards for their service in the following categories:
Outstanding Undergraduate Student
Lizzy Campuzano, fourth-year Psychology major
Outstanding Graduate Student
Kayla Vasilko, master’s of Communication candidate
Additional Recognitions
Shontrai Irving, clinical associate professor of Business Law, was recognized for his Purdue University system-wide Dreamer award. Purdue’s Dreamer awards annually recognize individuals and organizations who further the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of service and commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Four women, including one senior administrator, two staff members and an alumna were recognized for their Purdue system-wide Title IX Distinguished Service awards. The awards recognize the individuals for their service and contributions to the advancement of gender equality in higher education.
The four honorees included Lisa Goodnight, vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement, Chief of Staff, professor of Communication, and chair of PNW’s Intercollegiate Athletic Advisory Committee; Stacie Reardon, student affairs specialist; Oriana White, MBA ‘22, BA ‘20; and Julie Wiejak, executive director of Undergraduate Admissions.