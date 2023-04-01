The La Porte Water Department will begin its regularly scheduled water system flushing in the coming weeks, according to Water Superintendent Tim Werner.

Starting Sunday, April 9 and continuing for the next three to four weeks, crews will be out to flush fire hydrants throughout the community Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“Though some may see it as a nuisance, hydrant flushing plays a crucial role in maintaining our water system,” Werner said.

“This process allows us to make notes on existing infrastructure and improve the overall quality of our city’s water, and we appreciate our residents’ patience as we work to continue providing high quality service to our community.”

Werner warned that during this necessary process, discolored or rusty water may occur in some areas. Though the water is safe to drink, discolored water in washing machines may affect clothing. To avoid staining clothes, he said residents should check their water before doing laundry. Should clothes have some staining, avoid drying and call the Water Department for free rust removing solution.

Residents with questions can contact the Water Department at 219-326-9540.