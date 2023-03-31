The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says a theft ring was “dismantled” after two men were recently arrested for several thefts.

Police say that beginning several weeks ago, citizens throughout northern La Porte County began to report various items of property being stolen. As the victims continued to contact the LCSO to make incident reports to patrol deputies, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division began to investigate further. Eventually, evidence and leads developed that linked the thefts to 29-year-old Dustin D. Bush and 50-year-old Jeffrey S. Glancy Sr.

Detectives quickly worked to establish probable cause to arrest Bush and Glancy while further information was disseminated to patrol deputies regarding the ongoing investigation.

On March 14, Bush was located and taken into custody by members of the Warrants Division. Probable cause was found later that week and Bush was charged with three counts of Level 6 felony theft.

As of Thursday, Bush was housed in the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) and was being held without bond. In addition, Bush is being held for authorities in Berrien County, Michigan due to an arrest warrant.

For several weeks, agency personnel have been seeking the whereabouts of Glancy. Arrest warrants had been issued for him for three counts of Level 6 felony theft and A-misdemeanor theft.

Also, he was wanted in Berrien County and the Indiana Department of Correction – Parole Division issued a nationwide extraditable warrant for his arrest.

On Tuesday, Glancy was taken into custody by members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team at a residence in New Carlisle. He remains housed in the LCJ and is also being held without bond.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the recent activities of Bush and Glancy or have questions related to a recent theft, to contact Detective Austin Howell at ahowell@lcso.in.gov.