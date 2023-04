Lane closures are scheduled for U.S. 41 in Lake County.

The resurfacing project is between north of Main Street and south of Hart Farm Road and is taking place on or after Monday, April 3 through mid-July.

Work will be conducted using overnight lane closures between the hours of approximately 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and daytime lane restrictions between the hours of approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.