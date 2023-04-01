The South Shore Line (SSL) announced that the Bikes on Trains program has resumed at bike stations between East Chicago and Millennium Station.

“Due to ongoing long-term busing in relation to the Double Track NWI project, bikes are prohibited from boarding at the South Bend International Airport and Dune Park Station throughout the duration of busing. Bikes are permitted as regularly scheduled from East Chicago Station and west,” the South Shore Line announced.

“Bike cars are bike rack-equipped in addition to regular seating so that passengers can ride in the car near their bicycles,” the SSL said. “Bike icons can be found on the SSL timetable next to specific train times that run equipped with bike racks. Bike rack-equipped train cars are also marked with a bike symbol located on the windows of the car.”

The program runs through the month of October.

Click here for a full Bikes on Trains schedule.

Bikes may not be permitted during special Chicago events such as Lollapalooza and the Chicago Air & Water Show.

Passengers wishing to bring their bicycles on the train must comply with the requirements listed on the South Shore Line’s website at: https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/plan-your-trip/bikes-on-trains.