Severe weather this past Friday kept Liberty firefighters busy answering calls from the start of the storm to early Saturday morning, the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department said in a news release. Warnings from the National Weather Service for a Tornado Warning were prompted for the area (Porter County) that were capable of producing a tornado. High winds expected at 65 mph had impacted much of the area with tree damage, flying debris, and power poles becoming damaged.

A motorist driving along U.S. Highway 6 found themselves trapped for over an hour waiting for the power company to deactivate the live transmission lines that were wrapped around their car. All occupants were safe. U.S. Highway 6 was shut down for multiple hours between 75 West and 125 West.

Damage to power poles and a structure fire in Valparaiso and a second alarm structure fire in Washington Township sent Liberty Fire units across the area providing mutual aid.

