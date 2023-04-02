On 3/31/23, at approximately 6:15pm, Officers from Uniform Shift II were dispatched to the intersection of

Main & Elm Streets regarding a single vehicle crash. While enroute to the call, additional information was

received which indicated several gunshots were heard just prior to the vehicle crashing.

The first responding units arrived on scene within two minutes of the dispatch. It was determined that 35-

year-old Shawnon Carter had been operating a vehicle East on Main Street when the vehicle left the roadway

and crashed into a residence in the 200 block of Elm. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Mr. Carter was found to have suffered a gunshot wound prior to the crash occurring. He was transported via

ambulance to Franciscan Hospital for medical treatment and later transferred to a hospital in South Bend for

advanced care. Staff from Uniform Shift 2 and the Investigative Division worked throughout the evening and

night collecting evidence and conducting interviews. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been

made yet.

This case was assigned to Sgt. Lendell Hood of the Investigative Division. The Michigan City Police

Department would ask that anyone with information about this case to please contact Sgt. Hood at (219) 874-

3221 Ext. 1074 or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com. We would also like to remind the public that you can

contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call

the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and

conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can

always request to remain anonymous!