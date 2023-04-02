On 3/31/23, at approximately 6:15pm, Officers from Uniform Shift II were dispatched to the intersection of
Main & Elm Streets regarding a single vehicle crash. While enroute to the call, additional information was
received which indicated several gunshots were heard just prior to the vehicle crashing.
The first responding units arrived on scene within two minutes of the dispatch. It was determined that 35-
year-old Shawnon Carter had been operating a vehicle East on Main Street when the vehicle left the roadway
and crashed into a residence in the 200 block of Elm. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the crash.
Mr. Carter was found to have suffered a gunshot wound prior to the crash occurring. He was transported via
ambulance to Franciscan Hospital for medical treatment and later transferred to a hospital in South Bend for
advanced care. Staff from Uniform Shift 2 and the Investigative Division worked throughout the evening and
night collecting evidence and conducting interviews. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been
made yet.
This case was assigned to Sgt. Lendell Hood of the Investigative Division. The Michigan City Police
Department would ask that anyone with information about this case to please contact Sgt. Hood at (219) 874-
3221 Ext. 1074 or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com. We would also like to remind the public that you can
contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call
the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and
conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can
always request to remain anonymous!
