News release by Franciscan Health:

MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Franciscan Health Michigan City will provide free blood pressure, blood glucose and body mass index screenings at two Michigan City barbershops on April 22 as part of the 11th Annual Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative.

The events, which are free and open to the public, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sharper’s Image inside Meijer at 5150 Franklin St. and Platinum Designs at 1801 Franklin St. Health education and giveaways will also be part of the events.

The Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males along with hundreds of volunteers, sponsors, local commissions and community partners, coordinate the Annual Black Barbershop Health Initiative. The goal of the events is to educate Black men about their health through screenings and education. This year’s event is taking place at more than 27 locations across Indiana.

“We are pleased to be a part of the 11th Annual Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative, because continuing to build trust in a cultural institution that attracts a large number of Black men is where we can have the greatest impact on providing screenings and health information about chronic illnesses,” said Nila Williams, community health improvement coordinator for Franciscan Health Michigan City and Franciscan Health Beacon La Porte. “It is very important to maintain those relationships with the Black businesses as well as working with the other community partners.”

The Indiana State Department of Health reports Black men have the highest mortality rate of any demographic in Indiana and also have higher instances of prostate cancer than any other Indiana ethnic group.

In addition to Franciscan Health Michigan City and the Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative, co-sponsors of the Michigan City events include the Michigan City Police Department, Life Changes LLC, Minority Health Partners of LaPorte County and HealthLinc.