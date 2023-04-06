The Town of Chesterton has announced the Norfolk Southern railroad grade-crossing on North 15th Street that had been closed since Monday, Feb. 27 is now open.

The crossing was re-opened to traffic on Wednesday.

“Norfolk Southern informed Chesterton Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg late in the day on Friday, Feb. 24, that the grade-crossing would be closed for five days beginning the following Monday, for ‘immediate repair’ of the track, the Town of Chesterton said on its Facebook page. “It was Schnadenberg’s understanding, however, that once the actual repairs were completed, Norfolk Southern still had to cool its heels until the asphalt plants were open for the season.”