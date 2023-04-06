The MCAS Transportation Department will be representing Michigan City Area Schools in the United Way of LaPorte County Lip Sync Contest, which takes place from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at the LaPorte Civic Center.

Eighteen bus drivers and monitors are in on the MCAS act, which is based on their viral video from 2019. They have been working on props, costumes, and dance moves.

Michigan City Area Schools says they need your help.

“Please either plan to attend the event (tickets are $50) or vote online for their act (votes are only $1 each!). Follow this link to donate and purchase tickets. https://www.unitedwaylpc.org/lip-sync “

