The Vibrant Michigan City initiative is hosting a community input session at 6 p.m. April 20 at HOPE Community Center and the community is invited to attend. Anyone wanting to learn more can join.

The year-long Learning Lab will include research, meetings, discussions, interviews, public input and more that is pinpointed to areas identified as needing additional assistance to flourish. The process is guided by the Brookings and LISC leaders who will aid in the mobilization and cultivation of what is needed to boost the selected Midtown, East and West areas.

The mission is to put together a Community-Centered Economic Inclusion Strategy.

“We are just in the initial stages of this initiative, and we look forward to community members joining us on this journey,” Executive Director of Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City, Clarence Hulse said.

The effort is also supported by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and focused on small cities located in the state of Indiana’s READI program regions. Through READI, 17 regions across the state that represent all 92 counties are moving forward with projects and programs designed to enhance Indiana’s regions for current and future generations of Hoosiers. The collaborative initiative also unites city and regional stakeholders to garner vital input from all corners of each community.

Additional Indiana towns that are participating include Seymour and Warsaw. Each town will develop a CCEI agenda upon completion of the Learning Lab to detail how to address economic stagnation and inequity. These individual agendas will come together into a playbook that will be shared on a national platform to spotlight how rural and small cities can work together to spur prosperity.

See more at edcmc.com