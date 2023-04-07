Press release by: La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership

G.M. Fedorchak & Associates, La Porte-based architects & developers held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the East Shore Preserve Townhomes, a new residential development on McClung Road in La Porte, on April 5th at 169 McClung Road, Unit 302 from 4-5 p.m. CDT with the ribbon cutting officially taking place at 4:15 p.m. CDT followed by tours of the development.

“Increasing options for residential housing continues to be a priority for our city,” said 1st Ward City Councilwoman Julie West. “The new townhomes on Fish Trap Lake are an exciting and welcome addition to our community. Residents will enjoy a beautiful view of one of our many lakes, have access to our expanding trails, and potential jobs in walking distance.”

For over 45 years, G. M. Fedorchak & Associates (GMF) has been on the leading edge of design and develop truly magnificent projects both locally and nationally including the Golf View Townhomes, Legacy Business Park, East Shore Business Park, Legacy Woods Townhomes, the initial Blue Chip Casino and now the East Shore Preserve Townhomes. While GMF touts unsurpassed design and engineering expertise, they’ve maintained a focus on making La Porte County a better place to live and work.

When asked about the project, the President of GMF, Jerry Fedorchak said, “We would like to thank Mayor Tom Dermody for his leadership and help making this ongoing $20M investment a reality. Also, the La Porte City Council for seeing the vision and city staff for helping us through the process of making yet another great achievement for our area.

These 3,800 square foot, 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom townhomes with lakeside swimming pool and amazing views of the 100-acre Fish Trap Lake have received amazing reviews and we are pleased to have the first phase almost sold out with phase 2 on the near horizon. There is a need for larger scale residential developments in our area and we look forward to being a part of the city’s growth.”

To learn more about G. M. Fedorchak & Associates or the East Shore Preserve Townhomes, visit their website at www.gmf1.com or call the office at 219.326.1016.