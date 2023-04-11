The South Shore Line announces the continuation of its “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” promotion, applicable for May monthly tickets.

All monthly tickets purchased for the month of May 2023 will remain valid for June 2023.

Passengers purchasing a paper May monthly ticket should plan to keep that ticket and use it through June, and passengers purchasing a digital May monthly ticket via the mobile app will see a June ticket uploaded to their accounts prior to June 1.

For passengers who receive tickets through an employer benefit program such as Wage Works or Commuter Benefit Solutions, these passengers should not order their June tickets if they receive a May monthly ticket. If additional assistance or further clarification is needed, please contact SSL through the online contact form at https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/contact.