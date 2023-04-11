PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Fire crews in Liberty Township spent several hours Easter Sunday controlling a brush fire that had spread out of control leaving fire crews to hike in with water packs strapped to their backs to extinguish the fire.

At around 12:45 p.m. an unattended fire had spread into the woods leaving nearby residents scrambling to find out what was on fire behind their homes. Soon after Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department was called to respond to extinguish the fire resulting in around six acres of scorched surface fuels, a mix of leaves and short brush.

The fire department said smoke could be seen across Meridian Road and later north as the winds changed.

“Although a low intensity fire load burning surface level fuels was light, fire crews had to manage a steep terrain that led down to a nearby creek,” Liberty Fire said.

Additional fire resources from Washington Township and South Haven Fire were later called to assist. No injuries were reported.

Liberty Fire is reminding that Indiana State Statue does not allow for open burning in Porter County. “Residents and property owners alike may only burn for recreational purposes and must be contained and always attended,” the department said.