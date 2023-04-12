Katie Eaton, President of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, recently announced that Katelyn Swistek has started as the new marketing & events manager for the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce.

Swistek comes to the Chamber as a recent graduate of Purdue University Northwest with a bachelor’s degree in marketing with internship experience at signature graphics. The Michigan City Chamber says Swistek has been a mentor for the Michigan City Youth Leadership program and enjoyed teaching the kids throughout the week-long program. In her new role, Katelyn will assist the Chamber with event planning, marketing pieces, and collaborating with committees.

Swistek is a graduate of Michigan City High School and a lifelong resident of the Michigan City area.

“I am excited to be a part of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and can’t wait to make new connections by working with various members of the community,” said Swistek. “The Chamber’s work is so beneficial to the region’s business community, and I look forward to working with committees to help plan out events!”

The Michigan City Chamber says Swistek will be instrumental in managing a variety of social media outlets for the chamber, Lakefront Career Network, and Discover Michigan City. She will also act as the staff liaison for the chamber’s young professional committee, Lakefront Career Network.

“We are thrilled to have Katelyn join our small team at the Chamber,” stated chamber president, Katie Eaton. “She is a welcomed addition as we grow our scope of work and continue to promote our amazing community.”

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area.

