The Michigan City Human Rights Commission will begin accepting entries for the 2023 Hawkins-Williams Educational Scholarship Award and the 2023 Judi Huber Educational Scholarship Award on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

The winner of the Hawkins-Williams Educational Scholarship Award will receive

$1,000.00 (One thousand dollars). The contest is open to any graduating high school

senior attending school within the Michigan City Area Schools boundaries. The entries

must include an essay related to the stated theme, a certified copy of their high school

transcripts and three (3) letters of recommendation.

https://www.emichigancity.com/789/Hawkins-Williams-Educational-

Scholarship

The Judi Huber Educational Scholarship Award is also for graduating high school

seniors. In addition to the required essay, the submission will be judged on academics,

community service and extracurricular activities. The award amount is $1,000.00 (One

thousand dollars).

https://www.emichigancity.com/784/Judi-Huber-Educational-

Scholarship-Award

All applications are due on Friday, May 19, 2023 by 4:00 p.m. Packets can be mailed,

emailed, uploaded, or brought into the office.

Mail or in-person delivery: Michigan City Human Rights Department, City Hall, 100 E.

Michigan Boulevard, Michigan City, Indiana 46360.

Email: dgonzales@emichigancity.com

You can find the applications, contest rules and the link to upload your entry at the

Michigan City Human Rights webpage at the City of Michigan City’s website:

https://www.emichigancity.com/202/Human-Rights.