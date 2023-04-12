The Michigan City Human Rights Commission will begin accepting entries for the 2023 Hawkins-Williams Educational Scholarship Award and the 2023 Judi Huber Educational Scholarship Award on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
The winner of the Hawkins-Williams Educational Scholarship Award will receive
$1,000.00 (One thousand dollars). The contest is open to any graduating high school
senior attending school within the Michigan City Area Schools boundaries. The entries
must include an essay related to the stated theme, a certified copy of their high school
transcripts and three (3) letters of recommendation.
https://www.emichigancity.com/789/Hawkins-Williams-Educational-
Scholarship
The Judi Huber Educational Scholarship Award is also for graduating high school
seniors. In addition to the required essay, the submission will be judged on academics,
community service and extracurricular activities. The award amount is $1,000.00 (One
thousand dollars).
https://www.emichigancity.com/784/Judi-Huber-Educational-
Scholarship-Award
All applications are due on Friday, May 19, 2023 by 4:00 p.m. Packets can be mailed,
emailed, uploaded, or brought into the office.
Mail or in-person delivery: Michigan City Human Rights Department, City Hall, 100 E.
Michigan Boulevard, Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
Email: dgonzales@emichigancity.com
You can find the applications, contest rules and the link to upload your entry at the
Michigan City Human Rights webpage at the City of Michigan City’s website:
https://www.emichigancity.com/202/Human-Rights.