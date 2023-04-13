Police arrested a Michigan City man who told police he was attempting to locate a cell phone Tuesday was arrested for public nudity.

Just before 10 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to Pinhook Bog in reference a nude male being observed in the area.

A nearby resident reported having someone knock on his door and upon answering, saw a completely nude male, who in turn took off running in a direction towards Pinhook Bog.

The deputy and several assisting deputies met in the parking lot of Pinhook Bog. They heard a man’s voice coming from the direction of a nearby woods. Deputies accessed the area via some nearby trails and located the man in his “au naturel state” approximately 75 yards into the woods.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Geoffrey D. Manthey of Michigan City. He told deputies he was attempting to locate his cell phone.

Manthey was taken into custody and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). He was arrested for public nudity, a Class A-misdemeanor. As of Wednesday Manthey remained housed in the LCJ and was being held on a $605 bond through Superior Court III.