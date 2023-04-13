Press Release by Michigan City Historical Society/Old Lighthouse Museum:

Michigan City’s Old Lighthouse Museum, 100 Heisman Harbor Rd., will be open and free to the public on Friday April 14 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm. This special event was originally scheduled on March 3rd but because of heavy snow on that day it was cancelled. Now that spring is in the air we are ready to welcome visitors.

2023 is or 50th year! We will be celebrating our old lighthouse and the volunteers who have given of themselves for so many years to preserve our history. Join us at our April 14 opening event and help us to start this very special year with a bang!!!!

Take a tour of the museum, climb to the lantern room atop the lighthouse for a view of Lake Michigan and Washington Park.

Learn about the history of the harbor at Trail Creek and Michigan City itself. As you explore the museum enjoy light Hors d’oeuvres and sparkling drinks along with scintillating conversations with knowledgeable docents.

Try your hand at a treasure hunt or complete a crossword puzzle for unusual prizes.

Enjoy the sounds of beautiful music provided by members of the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra who will join us for the evening as they celebrate their 50th year as well.

Mark your calendars and plan to join us as we celebrate Michigan City’s history and our 50th year as your Old Lighthouse Museum.

Please watch for future announcements of additional events planned for the summer.