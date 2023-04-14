Press release by Franciscan Health:

MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Franciscan Physician Network is offering a free, educational seminar on gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD highlighting a new program offered by Franciscan Health Michigan City.

The Goodbye to GERD event will take place on Thursday, April 27 at the Woodland Health Center, 8865 West 400 North in Michigan City. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the presentation scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The new GERD program provides a multidisciplinary approach with faster diagnosis and treatment for patients suffering from GERD. Patients with heartburn, difficulty swallowing, regurgitation or stomach contents coming into the throat or mouth, persistent vomiting, nausea, chronic cough or hoarseness all could be suffering from GERD.

Attendees will learn about risk factors and treatment options for improving their quality of life. Giveaways, refreshments and door prizes will also be available.

Gastroenterologists Kevin Burke, DO and David Fumo, MD and Laura Beach, NP are leading the new GERD program and will be presenting the seminar.

The event is free, but pre-registration is required. To register, please call 1-800-931-3322.