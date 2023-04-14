Fire Danger remains high for Porter County and surrounding areas as of the latest release from the National Weather Service, according to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.

On Thursday, firefighters worked to contain a wildfire in the area of County Road 75 West and U.S. Highway 6 in Liberty Township late afternoon on Thursday after embers escaped from a homeowner burning trash. Preliminary investigations found approximately 2 to 3 acres on fire during the initial attack.

The National Weather Service had issued a Level 3 Fire Weather Risk for elevated fire danger given the recent dry weather, grass, brush, and other items that can easily be ignited.

Assistant Chief Michael Wineland on scene activated a “Brush Plan 1” which brought in area fire departments from South Haven, Washington Township, Porter, and Chesterton to assist in controlling the fire. A bulldozer was used to cut a fire line to prevent the spread of the fire in one area, while boots on the ground in other areas worked by hand to prevent the same, in order to protect three threatened structures in the area. In all, close to four acres burned within the wetland located in the area.

The elevated fire danger continues well into Friday, carrying a Level 2 Fire Risk. Chief Brian Duncan is urging residents to refrain from burning especially during elevated fire risks.

“The threat to structures and the potential of a fire to grow out of control only takes minutes,” Liberty Fire said.

“As a reminder, Indiana State Statue does not allow for open burning in Porter County,” the department said. “Property owners may only burn for recreational purposes and must not be conducted during unfavorable meteorological conditions.”

