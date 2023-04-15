Walsh Construction has given the following upcoming road closure information related to NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana Project:
Sheridan/10th – TBD – will be a 5-day closure
10th and Huron at Amtrak crossing – TBD
Chicago Street- May 15 Open Day
Ohio/11th – close 5/16/23 open 5/30/23
Wabash/11th – close 6/9/23 open 7/7/23
Washington/11th – close 5/15/23 open 6/9/23
Franklin/11th – close 3/20/23 open 5/15/23 (work at 10th and Franklin will happen simultaneously)
Lafayette – close 4/3/23 open 4/19/23
Michigan Blvd/11th – TBD
Michigan Blvd/Vail St – TBD
Michigan Blvd/School St – TBD
Michigan Blvd/Carroll Ave – TBD