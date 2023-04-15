Walsh Construction has given the following upcoming road closure information related to NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana Project:

Sheridan/10th – TBD – will be a 5-day closure

10th and Huron at Amtrak crossing – TBD

Chicago Street- May 15 Open Day

Ohio/11th – close 5/16/23 open 5/30/23

Wabash/11th – close 6/9/23 open 7/7/23

Washington/11th – close 5/15/23 open 6/9/23

Franklin/11th – close 3/20/23 open 5/15/23 (work at 10th and Franklin will happen simultaneously)

Lafayette – close 4/3/23 open 4/19/23

Michigan Blvd/11th – TBD

Michigan Blvd/Vail St – TBD

Michigan Blvd/School St – TBD

Michigan Blvd/Carroll Ave – TBD