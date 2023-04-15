The Indiana Department of Transportation has issued an update on the work ongoing at the U.S. 31/20 interchange.

The west loop ramps (dashed red lines on map) will be closed for approximately 3 days starting on/after Monday, April 17. This is to add pavement for southbound U.S. 31 to be converted to two-way traffic.

The traffic conversion of U.S. 31 southbound to two-way traffic will occur on/after the evening of Saturday, April 22. With the northbound lanes closed for construction, the two east loop ramps (solid red lines on map) will close. Traffic will be in this configuration through June.