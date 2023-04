Now through approximately May 17 in Portage, Central Avenue, between Swanson Road and Willowdale Road will be down to one lane from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily due to the relocation of NIPSCO lines for the Central Avenue West project.

There will also be periodic full road closures as the utility crosses the road.

The City of Portage is asking motorists to drive cautiously and to expect delays.