Residents are once again invited to enjoy breakfast with their local firefighters this month, according to La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder.

For its second year in a row, the City of La Porte Fire Department is hosting a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Fire Station 1. Tickets include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and eggs, as well as an entry into their $100 cash giveaway. Snyder said the department will also be selling $1 raffle tickets for a wide variety of prizes donated by local businesses, including memberships, gift baskets and the chance to be “Firefighter for the Day.”

All proceeds from both the breakfast and raffle will benefit the Arnold J. Devereaux Scholarship Fund, which awards eight to ten graduating seniors from local high schools each year.

“This event is a fantastic opportunity for the residents of our community to come into the department and interact with the firefighters who serve them,” Snyder said. “It also benefits a great cause and provides yet another way for our community to come together. Last year’s turnout was incredible, and we expect this year’s to be even better.”

Tickets for the breakfast are $10 and can be purchased at the Station 1 prior to the event and on the morning of. Children 4 and under eat free. For more information, call (219) 362-3456.