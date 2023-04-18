Press release by Franciscan Health

MICHIGAN CITY – Franciscan Health Michigan City is offering comfort and support to families who have suffered the loss of a pregnancy or newborn with a memorial service.

Remembering Our Babies will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1015 Greenwood Ave. in Michigan City.

Franciscan Health Michigan City conducts perinatal memorial services twice a year. The services support the values of the Franciscan Health ministry, which include compassionate concern and respect for life through all stages, including unborn and newborn children, their parents and their extended families.

For more information about memorial and pregnancy loss support services, contact Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Family Birth Center at (219) 877-1610.