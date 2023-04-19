MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A 24-year old Michigan City woman is facing charges after a shooting early Sunday.

At around 4:38 a.m., dispatch received several calls in reference to a loud disturbance taking place in the 700 block of Madison Street. One of the callers reported hearing a gunshot.

Multiple Officers responded and found a 28-year-old woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to her arm. Officers applied first aid to the wound and summoned EMS to the scene to transport the woman to the hospital for additional care.

Information was provided during the initial investigation indicating that 24-year-old Caitlyn Bradley-Gaddis had fired the shot which struck the woman. It was determined Bradley-Gaddis was still inside the residence, police said. Based on these findings, the Investigative Division and SWAT team were contacted and responded to the scene. The LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office was also contacted and provided immediate assistance in obtaining a search warrant for the residence. Bradley-Gaddis exited the residence on her own and was taken into custody. A handgun and ammunition were recovered from the residence during the search.

A judge determined probable cause existed and an arrest warrant was issued charging Bradley-Gaddis with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and battery resulting in bodily injury.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask that anyone with information about this case to please contact Lt. Painter at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.