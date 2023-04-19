News release by Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will host its 10th annual Day of Giving fundraiser Wednesday, April 26. PNW Day of Giving is the university’s most successful campaign for supporting new or existing student scholarships. Donor gifts can also enhance support for programs that benefit PNW students and the community.

Donors are encouraged to save the date and visit dayofgiving.pnw.edu on April 26 to make a gift of their choice to PNW and help expand the many resources that allow the university’s students to experience a high-quality college education at the region’s premier metropolitan university.

“Day of Giving is a key day in which donors, alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends can show their appreciation for Purdue University Northwest’s mission to provide transformative change for the Pride and our region,” says Lisa Goodnight, vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement at PNW. “For many of our students, our donors’ generous gifts significantly enhance our students’ abilities to earn a college degree and then find rewarding and impactful careers. Any contribution, large or small, is a beneficial investment in our students to help them achieve their dreams and make an impact for Northwest Indiana.”

How to make a gift

Starting at 11 p.m. CDT on April 25 and running through 11 p.m. CDT on April 26, visit dayofgiving.pnw.edu and select “Donate” or “Give Now” to make a gift. Donors may also call 219-989-2323 to make a gift.

Donors can select from 81 funds across 16 units to support the university during PNW Day of Giving. Gifts help a range of initiatives, including student scholarships in all of PNW’s academic colleges, student needs like the PNW campus food pantry or Dean of Students Emergency Assistance Fund and more. Donations can also be made in support of Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, the Purdue Northwest Sinai Forum, PNW Pride Athletics teams and the university’s strategic initiatives.

Participants will also compete in hourly challenges in which units that raise the most money or have the highest number of gifts during certain time periods can win bonus funds. After making a gift, donors are encouraged to join the conversation and share their message of support on social media with #PNWDayofGiving.

For more information about the different ways you can support PNW with your gift, visit pnw.edu/giving.