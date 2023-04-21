The Chesterton Police Department is participating in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s Prescription Drug Takeback Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The DEA launched the semiannual Takeback Day for the purpose of making it easy for folks to dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications.

“Medicines that languish in homes are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse,” the DEA says. “Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as is the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses from these drugs.”

Enter from North Eighth Street and simply hand them to the officer in the parking lot behind the station, then exit onto Broadway.

The Town of Chesterton said on its Facebook page, “But please: NO liquids and NO needles.”

If you can’t make Takeback Day on Saturday, a secure Rx box is located in the lobby of the Chesterton Police Department station at 790 Broadway, and it’s available for public use 24/7/365. Simply walk in the front door and turn left.

The Town of Chesterton said on its Facebook, “A secured sharps box for needles has also been installed directly above the Rx box. But please, again: NO liquids.”