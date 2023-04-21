Merrillville based Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), has announced Orville Cocking as Senior Vice President of Gas Operations – effective May 8.

“With nearly 20 years of industry experience, Orville brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the NIPSCO gas operations team,” said NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer, Mike Hooper. “Orville is highly respected as an energy leader and will be instrumental in shaping the future of NIPSCO in gas distribution operations, construction, regulatory policy and compliance.”

Cocking most recently joins NiSource from Orange & Rockland Utilities (O&R) where he was Vice President of Operations with responsibility for the company’s gas and electric operations. In that role, he led a team of 650 employees serving around 450,000 customers across six counties in New York and northern New Jersey, ensuring the safe, reliable transmission and distribution of both electricity, and in New York only, natural gas.

Prior to his current role, Cocking was Consolidated Edison Company of New York’s Vice President of Staten Island Electric Operations and Electric Services. He has held numerous positions with increasing responsibility for Con Edison and O&R, including General Manager of Electric Operations, Director of Environmental, Health, and Safety, and Manager of Electric Construction and Transmission Line Maintenance.

Cocking earned his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Temple University, an MBA from Fordham University, and is a licensed Professional Engineer.