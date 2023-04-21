Press release by Michigan City Chamber of Commerce:

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce (chamber) announced Pia Parrott as the Ambassador of the Quarter for the First Quarter of 2023.

“I love being a part of the Michigan City Chamber, everyone on the team wants to see businesses grow and thrive! We are a fun group who all bring different ideas to how we can support our members” stated Parrott.

The Ambassador of the Quarter is given to an individual who has shown dedication to the mission of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce by regularly attending chamber events, connecting with members through emails, calls, and in-person meetings, and referring non-members for membership.

As an Ambassador, Parrott helps to promote the role of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce in the community by welcoming new members, encouraging current members to maximize their membership, and aid in maintaining and increasing the retention rate of new and existing members by reinforcing the Chamber benefits. “The Chamber is grateful to have Pia as an Ambassador,” stated Membership Director and staff liaison to the Ambassador Committee, Danny Hogan. “Pia is always coming up with new and exciting ways to make our members feel welcome. She is a true champion of the chamber and never shies away from lending a helping hand.”

Outside of the Chamber, Pia is an Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager for Centier Bank, where she has served since 2008. She enjoys spending time with her family & friends, trying new restaurants and cooking.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area. To learn more about chamber membership for your business, please call Danny Hogan at 219-874-6221 or email membership@mcachamber.com Visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com for more information about the chamber.