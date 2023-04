INDOT has announced that State Road 39 will be closed between State Road 10 and C.R. W 500 S on or after Tuesday, April 25 for a culvert replacement through mid-May.

The structure is at the north junction of State Road 39 and State Road 10 so State Road 10 will have a lane closure at this location with stop lights directing traffic.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.

The official detour for the State Road 39 closure will follow State Road 10, U.S. 35 and State Road 8.