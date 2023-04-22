During an awards ceremony held April 19, Superintendent Douglas G. Carter announced the 2022 Indiana State Police Ralph Ray Reed Motor Carrier Inspector of the Year is Motor Carrier Inspector H. Lee Wright from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.

Lee Wright is a 43-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. He began his state police career on September 14, 1979, as a motor carrier inspector (MCI) and was later appointed as a trooper on July 5, 1980. He retired as a trooper on February 7, 2019, after 39 years, retiring as a sergeant in the aviation section. Immediately after his retirement, he was reappointed as an MCI on Feb. 10, 2019.

“MCI Wright’s reputation precedes him both internally in the agency and outside the agency from other law enforcement agencies to civilian trucking companies,” ISP said. “MCI Wright’s experience, optimism, and professionalism serve as a guide for his co-workers, and he serves as a mentor for all. MCI Wright’s initiative is impressive. He sets goals for himself annually and works diligently to achieve them. This year his primary goal was to identify as many out of service drivers and vehicles as possible.”

In 2022 MCI Wright, who works primarily at the I-65 scale houses, had the following statistics:

473 Commercial Vehicle Inspections

140 Level 1 Inspections

90% of these inspections resulted in either the driver or vehicle being placed “Out of Service”.

Major Jon Smithers, Commander of the Indiana State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Division (CVED), stated the following in his recommendation of MCI Wright for this award, “Lee has been an outstanding addition to the MCI corps and his experience and dedication to the Indiana State Police have served to inspire and motivate his co-workers. I strongly endorse him for this award.”

MCI Wright and his wife currently reside in Porter County with their family.