Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter announced the recipient of the 2022 Indiana State Police Dispatcher of the Year Award. Julia C. Montano was presented with the award Wednesday at the Indiana State Police annual awards ceremony in Indianapolis. Julie is a dispatcher at the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center which dispatches calls to troopers in both the Lowell and Lafayette Districts.

“This award recognizes Julie’s technical expertise, calm demeanor during high-priority dispatches and non-emergency calls for service while maintaining operations support for troopers and other first responders,” ISP said. “The Dispatcher of the Year exemplifies strength of character, a strong work ethic, and is an unsurpassed level of integrity that is the embodiment of being an Indiana State Police Regional Dispatcher.”

“In her nomination, it was noted that Julie not only an admirable employee, but also a friend with a humble demeanor who never seeks praise for her success,” ISP said.

Julie is an 18-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. She resides in Lake County with her family.