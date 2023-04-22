Two roadwork projects will soon begin on State Road 912 between U.S. 41/Calumet Avenue and Ridge Road resulting in alternating lane closures and changing traffic configurations through the fall.

Pavement replacement will take place between U.S. 41/Calumet Avenue and U.S. 12 starting on or after Monday, April 24. Work will begin with shoulder strengthening under lane closures for future phases. Alternating lane closures and ramp closures will be needed during construction.

Concrete pavement restoration and bridge deck overlay projects will take place between Ridge Road and 169th Street starting on or after Wednesday, April 26. State Road 912 will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and the eastbound I-94 loop ramp to northbound State Road 912 will be reduced to one lane. Work will be conducted in phases.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area.