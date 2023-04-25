The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) announced the appointment of Jared Coller as education manager.

Coller will begin the newly created position effective June 5.

Coller is currently the band director of Rensselaer Middle and High Schools as well as a percussion section member of the LCSO. He is a graduate of Valparaiso University and is an endorsing artist with Artifact Percussion and Soultone Cymbals.

“Jared will bring a passion for music education to this position,” stated LCSO Executive Director, Tim King. “His experience as an educator as well as his vast network of contacts in the region will help to further our “New Generations” initiative. Thanks to the many donors to our MUSIC FOREVER campaign who made the creation of this position possible.”

Coller shared, “As difficult as it is to leave my students, I am very excited for this next step that will allow me the opportunity to cultivate the next generation of artists, leaders, audiences, and culturally aware citizens.”

Coller’s duties will include all aspects of organizing the Drayton Family Education Concerts, coordinating the Student Apprentice Program, serving as the LCSO’s liaison with Drew’s Gift of Music, organizing the small ensemble offerings of the LCSO, serving as the coordinator for the newly created Steck Family Music Education Fund and keeping in contact with all of the music educators in the region about opportunities and events with the LCSO.