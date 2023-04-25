News release by Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Two of Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) graduate programs were recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best Graduate Programs rankings, released Tuesday, April 25.

PNW’s Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree, offered by the College of Nursing, was ranked No. 100 nationally in the Best Nursing Master’s Programs category. PNW’s MSN offers advanced nursing practices and clinical training to gain additional skills and qualifications for the healthcare field, such as its Family Nurse Practitioner and Adult-Gerontology Clinical Nurse Specialist concentrations.

“Our position in the rankings represents the excellent faculty that we have in the College of Nursing,” says Lisa Hopp, dean of the College of Nursing at PNW. “They are doctorally prepared, have impressive clinical backgrounds and are expert teachers and coaches. They bring a world of expertise to the classroom to make a real difference. They prepare advanced practice nurses, nurse educators and nurse executives at a time when healthcare desperately needs these types of providers and leaders in nursing. PNW College of Nursing faculty are preparing them magnificently.”

PNW’s online MSN was also recognized in January in U.S. News’ 2023 Best Online Programs rankings.

More information on PNW’s nursing programs can be found at pnw.edu/nursing.

PNW’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, offered by the College of Business, was also ranked nationally in the Best Part-time MBA Programs category. PNW’s MBA provides students a rigorous curriculum and flexible scheduling, including evening classes, to increase students’ earning potential and leadership skills with an advanced degree.

“The business world is rapidly changing, and our MBA program prepares the next generation of leaders to be future-ready and adaptable,” says Rachel Clapp Smith, Teddy Jacobi Dean of the College of Business at PNW. “Our program is designed to teach students to use business for good, to address societies biggest challenges, and the ranking is a testament to the success of our alumni in making a difference in their communities and organizations. Our faculty bring a portfolio of evidence-based research and real-world knowledge to create engaging and immersive learning experiences.”

More information on PNW’s business programs can be found at pnw.edu/business.

2023-24 Best Nursing Master’s Programs

U.S. News surveys nursing schools’ master’s programs accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Master’s programs were ranked on several indicators, including faculty resources, research activity, quality assessment, student selectivity, and master’s program size.

PNW’s MSN program ranked 100 with a score of 54. You can view the full list at usnews.com.

2023-24 Best Part-time MBA Programs

U.S. News surveys business schools accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Part-time MBA programs were ranked based on five indicators: peer assessment score; part-time student ratio; part-time student total; GMAT/GRE scores; undergraduate GPA; and work experience.

PNW’s MBA program ranked 184 with a score of 35. You can view the full list at usnews.com.