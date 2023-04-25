The #LCSO is investigating the theft of approximately 60 feet of guardrail from along a roadway in rural Hanna Township.
During the morning of April 24th, employees from the La Porte County Highway Department discovered three sections of guardrail missing from along CR 400 West near CR 1650 South. The three sections, each 20 feet in length, have a total value of approximately $2,500.
If anyone has information related to this theft investigation, please contact Detective Austin Howell (ahowell@lcso.in.gov).