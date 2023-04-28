A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened over 2 years ago in Michigan City.

On Jan. 23, 2021, the dispatch center received a call for an adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at Crown Food Mart on East Michigan

Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene and found a Michigan City woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Responding Officers immediately began providing medical aid to the victim before LaPorte County EMS transported her to Franciscan Hospital for advanced care. Her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Dispatch received a second call moments after receiving the call at the Crown Food Mart. This caller reported an adult male was suffering from a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Edward Street. Other responding officers arrived on Edward Street. They found 27-year-old Demetrius Howell of Michigan City dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers secured both crime scenes at Crown Food Mart and in the 100 block of Edward Street. The Investigative Division was called in and took over both crime scenes. It was learned that both victims were together in the 100 block of Edward Street when the shooting took place.

Two detectives were assigned to the case.

Both detectives worked the case for two years following up on leads, conducting interviews and collecting additional evidence. It was eventually determined that probable cause existed and an arrest warrant was issued charging 41-year-old Lamar Friend with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. Friend is listed as a resident of LaPorte on the LaPorte County Jail’s Jail Tracker. Bond was set at $1,000,000.00 dollars. The arrest warrant was served upon Lamar Friend on Wednesday at the LaPorte County Jail where he is currently being held.

Police are asking that anyone with additional information about this case to contact Sgt. Hood at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1074 or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com.