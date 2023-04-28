News release by Michigan City Area Schools:

The cadets of the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) continued to support MCHS and the community in April. Cadets assisted in MCHS track meets, helped clean-up Routes 421 and 6 in Westville, and provided the Color Guard for the opening ceremony for the Indiana Letter Carriers convention at the Blue Chip Casino.

May will be a busy month for the cadets, as they will be supporting a number of community service projects, to include cleaning veterans’ headstones at Greenwood Cemetary, assisting the Humane Society at Friendship Gardens, and marching in the Michigan City Memorial Day parade.

The MCHS MCJROTC is also busy planning their week-long Leadership Camp which they conduct at the St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield. WI. Portage, Romeoville, IL, and Indianapolis Ben Davis high schools will also participate in the camp. “Preparing for the administration and logistics of the camp is very time-consuming,” said Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor. “But the benefits that our cadets obtain from this camp makes it worthwhile. It is great to see how these young men and women mature after a week of challenging physical activity.”

Also this summer, Cadet Staff Sergeant Matthew Wilson will attend the National JROTC Military Drill Camp in San Antonio, Texas, and the MCJROTC Senior Leadership Camp near Pittsburgh, PA. Major Tom McGrath, the Senior Marine Instructor, commented on Wilson’s accomplishments and leadership potential. “Cadet Staff Sergeant Wilson has been a stellar performer for us for two years. He is interested in serving in the military, and I think he has a great shot at earning an ROTC scholarship.” That scholarship is worth $180,000 in educational benefits.

The above mentioned camps are done at no cost to the student or MCHS. They are completely funded by the Marine Corps.