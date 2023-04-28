The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) has announced the 2023 Hoosier Star finalists.

In the youth division – 17 and under:

Molly Cooper

La Porte

Sophia Grubbs

Elkhart

Landon Mitchell

Buchanan, MI

Makayla Mitchell

Buchanan, MI

Eleanor Nohos

Hobart

In the adult division – 18 and up:

Kelly Bourget

Griffith

Jessica Johnson

Michigan City

Raul Palma

South Bend

Mary Pasyk

Griffith

Shania Povlock and Evan Wooding

La Porte

These individuals will compete, in their respective divisions, for the title of HOOSIER STAR! First place Adult and Youth Winners will receive a $1,000 prize. Second place Adult and Youth Winners will receive a $500 prize.