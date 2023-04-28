The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) has announced the 2023 Hoosier Star finalists.
In the youth division – 17 and under:
Molly Cooper
La Porte
Sophia Grubbs
Elkhart
Landon Mitchell
Buchanan, MI
Makayla Mitchell
Buchanan, MI
Eleanor Nohos
Hobart
In the adult division – 18 and up:
Kelly Bourget
Griffith
Jessica Johnson
Michigan City
Raul Palma
South Bend
Mary Pasyk
Griffith
Shania Povlock and Evan Wooding
La Porte
These individuals will compete, in their respective divisions, for the title of HOOSIER STAR! First place Adult and Youth Winners will receive a $1,000 prize. Second place Adult and Youth Winners will receive a $500 prize.
Each finalist will sing a song of their choice with musicians from the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
In addition to the live performance, this event will be live streamed as a pay per view on the Orchestra’s website (WWW.LCSO.NET). Ticket and pay per view information will be forthcoming.
More information about this event and other offerings by the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra during their 51st season will be posted in the near future at WWW.LCSO.NET.