The Michigan City Police Department announced Friday that the LaPorte County Drug Task Force and the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST) recovered firearms, illegal drugs, money and effected an arrest as a result of a residential search warrant that was executed in Michigan City. Taken into custody in conjunction with the investigation was 40-year-old Bobby Franklin of Michigan City.

Police said in recent weeks, the LaPorte County Drug Task Force began receiving complaints of illegal activity happening at the 3000 block of Cleveland Avenue. In response, LCDTF opened an investigation. The result of the investigation was the arrest of Franklin for dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug.

Franklin was taken into custody based on an active warrant for dealing in a narcotic drug, as investigated by the LaPorte County Drug Task Force. Additionally, two firearms were recovered from the residence as well as suspected illicit drugs, police said.

Franklin was later transported to the LaPorte County Jail where he, as of Friday, was being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

LaPorte County Drug Task Force Commander Sgt. Kyle Shiparski and Michigan City

Police Chief Steve Forker praised the joint efforts of the Drug Task Force. “This effective investigation is an example of the focused efforts in addressing community safety concerns linked to violent offenders and the criminal element.”

The La Porte County Drug Task Force asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact them at 219-873-1488 or via social media. The LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office would like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger. You can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME, and possibly receive a reward after an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say that you can always request to remain anonymous.