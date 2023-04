The new traffic configuration for I-65 between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231 is expected to be put in place on or after the evening of Monday, May 1.

Northbound I-65 traffic will be crossed over into the southbound lanes, with two lanes in each direction.

Two ramps will be closed: Northbound I-65 to 109th Avenue and U.S. 231 to NB I-65.

Traffic will be in this configuration through late August.