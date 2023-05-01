LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A Plymouth man died in a crash Friday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 3:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 30 and State Road 39, in rural Hanna Township, regarding a two-vehicle crash.

The initial on-scene investigation determined that a 2008 Honda, driven by 39-year-old Brent L. Freyenberger of Plymouth, Indiana, was traveling westbound on U.S. 30.

Police say Freyenberger disregarded a red light at the intersection and was struck by a commercial motor vehicle which was a 2021 Kenworth semi-tractor traveling southbound on State Road 39.

Freyenberger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 27-year-old North Judson man told deputies that while proceeding through the intersection his vehicle was struck by the passenger vehicle.

The semi driver sustained an upper-body injury.

Two unrelated witnesses were located at the scene and provided their accounts of the crash. Both witnesses advised the westbound U.S. 30 passenger vehicle disregarded the red light and collided with the Southbound State Road 39 commercial motor vehicle.

Police said on Saturday that toxicology tests were pending and the crash investigation was ongoing.