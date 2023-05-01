LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — One person died after a crash occurred early Sunday on U.S. 35, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 35 and County Road 400 North, in rural Center Township, regarding a two-vehicle crash.

The initial on-scene investigation determined a 2006 Chevrolet had been traveling northbound on U.S. 35.

A 2005 Chrysler, being driven by a 37-year-old La Porte man, had been traveling southbound on U.S. 35.

According to police, in an area south of County Road 400 North, one of the vehicles crossed the double-yellow center lines, resulting in a head-on crash.

After the impact, the Chevrolet passenger vehicle became engulfed in flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The La Porte man was severely injured and had to be extricated from the Chrysler mini-van, police said. He was later airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment.

Police said on Sunday that the investigation was ongoing and toxicology test results were pending.