Press Release by Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb:

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will participate in the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, May 1-4. Led by the U.S. Department of Commerce, SelectUSA Investment Summit will convene government leaders, global executives and business leaders to discuss opportunities in innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as key topics including research and development, startups, global market dynamics, supply chain, infrastructure and renewable energy.

“SelectUSA is a premier event that can help propel Indiana toward the business of tomorrow by connecting the state with global companies that have significant foreign direct investment opportunities,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Indiana has the recipe for success with an enviable talent pipeline and a low-cost of doing business and it will be on full display at the Investment Summit.”

While there, Governor Holcomb and Secretary Chambers will participate in meetings with business executives and government leaders. On Tuesday, May 2, the Governor will participate in a panel about state-led innovative efforts to improve workforce development, retain and create attractive and accessible job opportunities and promote economic growth through a diverse workforce.

Since the first Investment Summit in 2013, SelectUSA has assisted thousands of clients, including EDOs, domestic firms and international companies, facilitating more than $146 billion in client-verified investment, supporting more than 166,000 jobs across the United States and its territories. Last year’s Investment Summit was the largest to date with 3,600 participants, including 1,400 international companies from more than 70 international markets and representatives from 51 U.S. states and territories.

Indiana is home to more than 1,050 foreign-owned business establishments, representing more than 40 countries. In 2022, 32 foreign-owned businesses committed to locating or growing in Indiana. Together, these firms plan to invest $7.25 billion in Indiana, creating jobs with an average wage of $29.46 per hour and accounting for 27% of the total new jobs committed in 2022.