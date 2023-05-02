Celebrate spring and the start of recreation season during Welcome Back Weekend, May 5-7.

Admission to all state parks will be free on Sunday, May 7. In addition, that day is a Free Fishing Day, during which Hoosiers can fish Indiana waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp, with all size and bag limits in effect. For public places to fish near you, see on.IN.gov/where2fish. Check out fishing tips and videos at on.IN.gov/learn2fish to help maximize your experience.

Welcome Back Weekend programs include:

Spring Mill State Park’s Welcome Back Weekend programs at its Pioneer Village, Lakeview Activity Center, and Gus Grissom Memorial Museum, May 5-7

Brown County State Park’s Morel Mushroom Festival, May 6

Full moon hikes at various state parks, May 5-6

Fishing workshops at Mississinewa and Salamonie lakes, May 6

Autos, Tractors, and Trucks at The Farm at Prophetstown, adjacent to Prophetstown State Park, May 6

Free gate admission and the Free Fishing Day are offered in partnership with Visit Indiana’s IN Indiana Week, which is May 7-13. Register for the Indiana State Nature Passport program at visitindiana.com/explore, then check in when you visit a property to participate in a variety of giveaways during the week and throughout the year.

More weekend events can be found at calendar.dnr.IN.gov.