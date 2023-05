The following are the final unofficial results of the primary election in Porter County.

The results will be official when they are certified by the Board of Elections & Registration.

This information is from a link provided on the Porter County Government Facebook page:



SUMMARY REPORT PORTER COUNTY, INDIANA **FINAL** UNOFFICIAL RESU RUN DATE:05/02/23 PRIMARY ELECTION RUN TIME:07:49 PM MAY 2, 2023 STATISTICS VOTES PERCENT PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 74) . . . . . 74 100.00 REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL . . . . . 70,195 BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL. . . . . . . 7,458 BALLOTS CAST - NONPARTISAN. . . . . 0 BALLOTS CAST - REPUBLICAN . . . . . 3,937 52.79 BALLOTS CAST - DEMOCRAT. . . . . . 3,521 47.21 BALLOTS CAST - BLANK. . . . . . . 43 .58 VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL . . . . . . 10.62 VOTER TURNOUT - BLANK . . . . . . .06 ********** (REPUBLICAN) ********** VALPO MAYOR CITY OF VALPARAISO (VOTE FOR) 1 JON COSTAS . . . . . . . . . . 1,504 83.09 ART ELWOOD . . . . . . . . . . 306 16.91 CITY OF VALPARAISO CLERK-TREASURER CITY OF VALPARAISO (VOTE FOR) 1 HOLLY TAYLOR . . . . . . . . . 1,700 100.00 CITY OF VALPARAISO COMMON COUNCIL AT-LARGE CITY OF VALPARAISO (VOTE FOR) 2 MICHELLE HARRIS . . . . . . . . 1,576 50.79 MATTHEW R. MURPHY. . . . . . . . 1,527 49.21 CITY OF VALPARAISO COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 VALPARAISO CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 (VOTE FOR) 1 LORI SIMON . . . . . . . . . . 153 100.00 CITY OF VALPARAISO COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 2 VALPARAISO CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2 (VOTE FOR) 1 MATTY WHALING . . . . . . . . . 267 100.00 CITY OF VALPARAISO COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 VALPARAISO CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 (VOTE FOR) 1 HARRIS D. PETERSON . . . . . . . 444 100.00 CITY OF VALPARAISO COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 VALPARAISO CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 (VOTE FOR) 1 JACK PUPILLO . . . . . . . . . 469 100.00 CITYOF VALPARAISO COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 VALPARAISO CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 (VOTE FOR) 1 PETER M. ANDERSON. . . . . . . . 322 100.00 PORTAGE MAYOR CITY OF PORTAGE (VOTE FOR) 1 AUSTIN BONTA . . . . . . . . . 1,125 62.67 JOHN M. CANNON. . . . . . . . . 670 37.33 PORTAGE CLERK CITY OF PORTAGE (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 PORTAGE COUNCIL AT-LARGE CITY OF PORTAGE (VOTE FOR) 2 MELISSA WEIDENBACH . . . . . . . 1,649 100.00 CITY OF PORTAGE COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 PORTAGE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 CITY OF PORTAGE COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 2 PORTAGE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2 (VOTE FOR) 1 ROBERT (BOB) PARNELL. . . . . . . 380 100.00 CITY OF PORTAGE COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 PORTAGE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 (VOTE FOR) 1 VICTORIA GRESHAM . . . . . . . . 402 100.00 CITY OF PORTAGE COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 PORTAGE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 CITY OF PORTAGE COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 PORTAGE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 (VOTE FOR) 1 CHARISSA CHILDERS. . . . . . . . 385 100.00 TOWN OF CHESTERTON CLERK-TREASURER TOWN OF CHESTERTON (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 TOWN OF CHESTERTON COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 1 TOWN OF CHESTERTON (VOTE FOR) 1 JIM TON . . . . . . . . . . . 186 100.00 CHESTERTON TOWN COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 2 TOWN OF CHESTERTON (VOTE FOR) 1 LLOYD (BUCK) KITTREDGE JR.. . . . . 98 45.79 JOHN T. VANDENBURGH . . . . . . . 116 54.21 TOWN OF CHESTERTON COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 3 TOWN OF CHESTERTON (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 TOWN OF CHESTERTON COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 4 TOWN OF CHESTERTON (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 TOWN OF CHESTERTON COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 5 TOWN OF CHESTERTON (VOTE FOR) 1 JENNIFER L. FISHER . . . . . . . 188 100.00 TOWN OF PORTER CLERK-TREASURER TOWN OF PORTER (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 TOWN OF PORTER COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 1 TOWN OF PORTER (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 TOWN OF PORTER COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 2 TOWN OF PORTER (VOTE FOR) 1 RUSS ERWIN . . . . . . . . . . 47 100.00 TOWN OF PORTER COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 3 TOWN OF PORTER (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 TOWN OF PORTER COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 4 TOWN OF PORTER (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 TOWN OF PORTER COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 5 TOWN OF PORTER (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 TOWN OF KOUTS CLERK-TREASURER TOWN OF KOUTS (VOTE FOR) 1 LAURIE TRIBBLE. . . . . . . . . 36 100.00 TOWN OF KOUTS COUNCIL MEMBER AT-LARGE TOWN OF KOUTS (VOTE FOR) 1 TIM GANT. . . . . . . . . . . 41 100.00 TOWN OF KOUTS COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 1 TOWN OF KOUTS (VOTE FOR) 1 HAROLD SALYER . . . . . . . . . 41 100.00 TOWN OF KOUTS COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 3 TOWN OF KOUTS (VOTE FOR) 1 PHILLIP J. ANDERSON . . . . . . . 8 19.51 BLAKE JEFFERSON SR. . . . . . . . 19 46.34 JILL STRIKER . . . . . . . . . 14 34.15 ********** (DEMOCRAT) ********** VALPO MAYOR CITY OF VALPARAISO (VOTE FOR) 1 PAMELA SCHROEDER . . . . . . . . 447 34.92 HANNAH TRUEBLOOD . . . . . . . . 833 65.08 CITY OF VALPARAISO CLERK-TREASURER CITY OF VALPARAISO (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 CITY OF VALPARAISO COMMON COUNCIL AT-LARGE CITY OF VALPARAISO (VOTE FOR) 2 EMILIE HUNT. . . . . . . . . . 1,187 49.96 ELLEN KAPITAN . . . . . . . . . 1,189 50.04 CITY OF VALPARAISO COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 VALPARAISO CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 (VOTE FOR) 1 DIANA REED . . . . . . . . . . 119 100.00 CITY OF VALPARAISO COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 2 VALPARAISO CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2 (VOTE FOR) 1 ROBERT (BOB) COTTON . . . . . . . 293 100.00 CITY OF VALPARAISO COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 VALPARAISO CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 (VOTE FOR) 1 BARBARA DOMER . . . . . . . . . 247 52.78 DREW WENGER. . . . . . . . . . 221 47.22 CITY OF VALPARAISO COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 VALPARAISO CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 (VOTE FOR) 1 LANCE RAPHAEL . . . . . . . . . 203 100.00 CITYOF VALPARAISO COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 VALPARAISO CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 (VOTE FOR) 1 CARMEN C. COLLINS. . . . . . . . 193 100.00 PORTAGE MAYOR CITY OF PORTAGE (VOTE FOR) 1 SUE I. LYNCH . . . . . . . . . 1,427 100.00 PORTAGE CLERK CITY OF PORTAGE (VOTE FOR) 1 TERRI CLARK. . . . . . . . . . 627 41.11 ELIZABETH (TURZAI) MODESTO. . . . . 898 58.89 PORTAGE COUNCIL AT-LARGE CITY OF PORTAGE (VOTE FOR) 2 FERDINAND ALVAREZ. . . . . . . . 1,080 37.19 DAVID DEGARD . . . . . . . . . 306 10.54 DEBBIE PODGORSKI . . . . . . . . 885 30.48 SONDA VASQUEZ . . . . . . . . . 633 21.80 CITY OF PORTAGE COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 PORTAGE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 (VOTE FOR) 1 GINA GIESE-HURST . . . . . . . . 231 100.00 CITY OF PORTAGE COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 2 PORTAGE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2 (VOTE FOR) 1 PETE TRINIDAD, JR. . . . . . . . 289 100.00 CITY OF PORTAGE COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 PORTAGE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 (VOTE FOR) 1 JOETTA COLLINS. . . . . . . . . 319 100.00 CITY OF PORTAGE COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 PORTAGE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 (VOTE FOR) 1 BRIAN M. GULLEY . . . . . . . . 204 100.00 CITY OF PORTAGE COMMON COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 PORTAGE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 (VOTE FOR) 1 COLLIN W. CZILLI . . . . . . . . 398 100.00 TOWN OF CHESTERTON CLERK-TREASURER TOWN OF CHESTERTON (VOTE FOR) 1 COURTNEY UDVARE . . . . . . . . 315 100.00 TOWN OF CHESTERTON COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 1 TOWN OF CHESTERTON (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 CHESTERTON TOWN COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 2 TOWN OF CHESTERTON (VOTE FOR) 1 ERIN COLLINS . . . . . . . . . 312 100.00 TOWN OF CHESTERTON COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 3 TOWN OF CHESTERTON (VOTE FOR) 1 DANE V. LAFATA. . . . . . . . . 216 67.71 ERIC M. ROBINSON . . . . . . . . 103 32.29 TOWN OF CHESTERTON COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 4 TOWN OF CHESTERTON (VOTE FOR) 1 SHARON A. DARNELL. . . . . . . . 308 100.00 TOWN OF CHESTERTON COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 5 TOWN OF CHESTERTON (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 TOWN OF PORTER CLERK-TREASURER TOWN OF PORTER (VOTE FOR) 1 CORINNE PEFFERS . . . . . . . . 227 77.21 ERIK WAGNER. . . . . . . . . . 67 22.79 TOWN OF PORTER COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 1 TOWN OF PORTER (VOTE FOR) 1 LAURA MADIGAN . . . . . . . . . 284 100.00 TOWN OF PORTER COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 2 TOWN OF PORTER (VOTE FOR) 1 DON CRAFT . . . . . . . . . . 239 81.57 JACK JENT . . . . . . . . . . 54 18.43 TOWN OF PORTER COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 3 TOWN OF PORTER (VOTE FOR) 1 WILLIAM (BILL) LOPEZ. . . . . . . 287 100.00 TOWN OF PORTER COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 4 TOWN OF PORTER (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 TOWN OF PORTER COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 5 TOWN OF PORTER (VOTE FOR) 1 KELLY KARRIMAN. . . . . . . . . 279 100.00 TOWN OF KOUTS CLERK-TREASURER TOWN OF KOUTS (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 TOWN OF KOUTS COUNCIL MEMBER AT-LARGE TOWN OF KOUTS (VOTE FOR) 1 ROBERT L. FORSTER. . . . . . . . 6 100.00 TOWN OF KOUTS COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 1 TOWN OF KOUTS (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 TOWN OF KOUTS COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 3 TOWN OF KOUTS (VOTE FOR) 1 NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0