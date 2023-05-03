The Valparaiso Police Department has added two additional officers with the swearing-in of Brody Daughrity and Grant Arnold on Monday. Mayor Matt Murphy performed the ceremony within the council chambers of City Hall. Chief Andrew McIntyre, with numerous officers and civilian staff in attendance, joined the families of the new officers for the event. During the ceremony, Chief McIntyre welcomed Brody and Grant to the department family, while congratulating each on their efforts in the hiring process.

Brody is a 2015 graduate of Minarets High School in O’Neals, California and earned his Associate of Arts degree from Sierra College in 2020. Brody has served in the United States Coast Guard since 2015, earning the rank of Petty Officer, Second Class. During his service, Brody received training as a Federal Law Enforcement Officer.

Grant is a 2014 graduate of Washington Township High School in Valparaiso, and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Valparaiso University in 2018. Grant served in the United States Army from 2015-2022, earning the rank of Captain. During his service, Grant served as a Platoon Leader in multiple posts and as the Battalion Adjutant.