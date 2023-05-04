The Ogden Dunes Police Department reminded the public on its Facebook page that if you purchased your parking permits, golf cart permits, watercraft permits or dog tags online, to remember to stop at Town Hall to pick them up.

The department says permits will not be automatically sent to you.

“This includes the permit that comes with your ODHA Dues,” the department stated.

The window hours at Town Hall are currently

Monday – Friday 8:00am – 3:00pm

Saturday and Sunday CLOSED

If you are unable to stop at Town Hall between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, the department asks you to give them a call at 219-762-4125 and they’ll be happy to help make arrangements to get your permits.